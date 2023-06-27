Italian government and football federation collaborate to combat anti-semitism

Rome, 27 June 2023 – In a significant step towards eradicating anti-Semitism from football matches, the Italian government and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) have jointly signed a declaration of intent at the Ministry of the Interior today. The declaration outlines measures to be taken when incidents of anti-Semitic chants, acts, or expressions occur during football competitions. Immediate interruption of the matches will be enforced, accompanied by the communication of reasons for the interruption through dedicated announcements made via loudspeakers and displays.

The Collaborative Effort

The declaration was signed by Matteo Piantedosi, the Minister of the Interior, Andrea Abodi, the Minister for Sport and Youth, Giuseppe Pecoraro, the National Coordinator for the Fight against Anti-Semitism, and Gabriele Gravina, the President of the FIGC. This collaboration reflects the strong commitment of both the government and the football authorities in addressing and combatting anti-Semitism within the sport.

Immediate Interruption

Under the proposed disciplinary guidelines, football matches will be promptly interrupted in the event of anti-Semitic chants, acts, or expressions. This swift response aims to demonstrate a zero-tolerance approach towards anti-Semitism, sending a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated in Italian football.

Effective Communication

To ensure transparency and accountability, the reasons for the match interruption will be communicated to the spectators present at the stadium through dedicated announcements. Loudspeakers and displays will be employed to deliver the message, providing an opportunity for the public to understand the consequences of such offensive behavior.

A Step Towards Eradicating Anti-Semitism

This collaborative effort between the Italian government and the FIGC marks a significant milestone in the fight against anti-Semitism in football. By establishing clear guidelines and enforcing immediate consequences, this initiative aims to create a safer and more inclusive environment for all participants and spectators.

Promoting Awareness and Education

In addition to the measures outlined in the declaration, efforts will also be made to raise awareness and educate players, coaches, referees, and fans about the harmful impact of anti-Semitic behavior. By fostering a culture of respect and understanding, Italian football seeks to eradicate such acts of discrimination and create an atmosphere that celebrates diversity.