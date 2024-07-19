“Equi e fermi sulle migrazioni”: il nuovo programma di Ursula von der Leyen

Roma, 19 luglio 2024 – Ieri a Straburgo i deputati del Parlamento Europeo hanno eletto Ursula von Der Leuyen presidente della Commissione Europea in carica per i prossimi 5 anni. Candidandosi a questo secondo mandato, von der Leyen ha presentato le linee guida della sua azione di governo.

Nel documento (Europe’s choice. Political guidelines for the next European Commission 2024−2029) si parla, tra le altre cose, di rafforzare i confini esterni dell’Ue, aumentando i controlli con nuovi strumenti di digitali e più agenti (quelli di Frontex dovrebbero triplicare, fino a 30 mila) e si annuncia tolleranza zero contro gli “attacchi ibridi”, perpetrati da “attori ostili che spingono le persone attraverso i confini Ue per fini politici”. C’è, poi un paragrafo (in versione integrale in fondo a questa pagina) che annuncia e delinea un atteggiamento “equo e deciso” sulle migrazioni.

Preseguirà l’implementazione nel Patto sulla migrazione e l’asilo, che sarà “dinamica”, nell’ambito di una nuova Strategia Europea che guardi al futuro. La Commissione proporrà anche un nuovo approccio comune sui rimpatri, con un quadro legale che li renda più veloci, semplici ed efficaci, mentre si conitnueranno a sviluppare relazioni con Paesi di origine e di transito.

Le partnership strategiche già esistenti saranno sviluppate nell’ambito di un nuovo “Patto per il Mediterraneo”. Con i Paesi della sponda sud di collaborarà su educazione, infrastrutture ed economia, così come su talent partnership e migrazioni legali, ma anche su rimpatri e prevenzione e lotta alle migrazioni irregolari.

La lotta all’immigrazione irregolare, si legge ancora nel programma di von der Leyen, sarà condotta nel rispetto del diritto internazionale e assicurando “soluzioni sostenibili e giuste“ per i migranti. “Rispetteremo sempre i diritti umani e assicureremo che quelli che hanno il diritto di soggiornare potranno farlo e potranno ricevere il supporto essenziale per integrarsi nelle comunità”

“Una vita persa nel Mediterraneo è una vita di troppo”, scrive von del Leyen parlando della necessità di un maggior coordinamento nelle attività di ricerca e salvataggio, ma anche ribadendo la lotta senza quartiere ai trafficanti. La presidente della Commissione rilancia, poi, l’impegno contro lo sfruttamento dei lavoratori stranieri e contro gli sfruttatori, anche colpendone i profitti illegali, confiscandone i beni e rafforzando le capacità di Europol.

“Questo approccio equo e deciso alla gestione della migrazione – conclude – ci consentirà di aprire percorsi legali. Sosterremo gli Stati membri e le imprese nella migrazione legale in base alle esigenze di competenze delle nostre economie e delle nostre regioni. Aiuteremo a far coincidere le competenze dei cittadini di Paesi terzi con le lacune del mercato del lavoro in Europa e renderemo più facile attrarre i talenti giusti con norme armonizzate sul riconoscimento delle qualifiche”.



Standing fair and firm on migration

Migration is a European challenge that must be met with a European solution. This is why it was so important that we deliver on the Pact on Migration and Asylum.

The Pact will help us to protect people, to secure our borders, to ensure fair and efficient procedures and to manage migration in an orderly way with solidarity at its heart.

Our joint focus will be on implementing all parts of the Pact, and we will step up support for Member States to ensure they have the expertise, operational and financial capacity they need to turn legal commitments into practice, including through investment in our next long-term budget.

The implementation of the Pact is a dynamic, not a one-off, process. We need a European Migration and Asylum Strategy to frame our forward-looking vision and adapt to future challenges.

We will put forward a new common approach on returns, with a new legislative framework to speed up and simplify the process, ensure that returns take place in a dignified manner, digitalise case management and ensure that return decisions are mutually recognised across Europe.



We will continue developing strategic relations on migration and security with non-EU countries, especially countries of origin and transit.

As part of a new Pact for the Mediterranean, we will develop our existing strategic partnerships and work towards new ones with clear responsibilities and deliverables. We will work in areas of shared interest, from investment in education, infrastructure, and the wider economy to talent partnerships and legal pathways. We will step up our work on returns, preventing illegal migration and fighting human smuggling. I will ensure increased transparency towards the European Parliament on such agreements.

We will also further reflect on new ways to counter irregular migration, while respecting international law and ensuring sustainable and fair solutions for the migrants themselves.

Europe has always fulfilled its international obligations in the past – and it always will. We will always respect human rights and will ensure that those who have a right to stay can do so, and can receive essential support to integrate into communities.

One life lost in the Mediterranean is one life too many. We need stronger coordination of rescue operations, including with neighbouring third countries, and increased surveillance capabilities for Frontex.

We will never accept that smugglers and human traffickers are the ones who decide who comes to Europe and under what circumstances. There will be no impunity for smugglers and people traffickers.

We will break their business model by working with international partners in the Global Alliance to Counter Migrant Smuggling and taking firm action against Europe’s shadow economy.

We will act to ensure that migrants are not exploited in our labour market and have good working conditions. We will disrupt and prosecute the perpetrators, using a ‘follow the money’ approach to tackle illegal profits, including through enhanced cooperation on asset confiscation. We will strengthen the capacity of Europol in this area.

This fair and firm approach to managing migration will enable us to open up legal pathways.

We will support Member States and companies with legal migration based on the skills needs of our economies and our regions. We will help match the skills of third country nationals with labour market gaps in Europe and we will make it easier to attract the right talent with harmonised rules on the recognition of qualifications.



(Europe’s choice. Political guidelines for the next European Commission 2024−2029)

